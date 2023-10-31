Azerbaijan To Host TURKSOY Int'l Theater Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
From October 31 to November 4, Azerbaijan's Baku and Shusha will
host the 1st TURKSOY International Theater Festival.
The theater festival is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of
the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the announcement of the city
of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023, Azernews reports.
The festival also marks the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani
professional national theater and the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY
(International Organization of Turkic Culture).
Along with Azerbaijani theaters, theater groups from other
TURKSOY member countries - Samarkand Music and Drama Theater
(Uzbekistan), Issyk-Kul Music and Drama Theater named after
Kasymaly Jantoshev (Kyrgyzstan), Turkestan Music and Drama Theater
(Kazakhstan) , Istanbul State Theater (Turkiye), Music and Drama
Theater named after Magtymguly (Turkmenistan) will take part in the
festival.
Within the festival, well-known theater figures of the Turkic
world will discuss the development of the theater art
As part of the festival, the 9th meeting of the Council of Heads
of TURKSOY State Theaters will take place in the city of
Shusha.
Note that TURKSOY has its roots in meetings during 1992 in Baku
and Istanbul, where the ministers of culture from Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan
declared their commitment to cooperate in a joint cultural
framework.
The International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY is the
UNESCO of the Turkic World and was established in 1993 upon
signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and
Turkiye.
