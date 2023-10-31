Young Talents Delight Audience With Wonderful Music

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted
another concert within "Gənclərə dəstək" (Youth Support)
project.
Laureates of republican and international competitions,
including Uzeyir Aghazade (piano), Devletkhan Mirzoyev (accordion),
Yusif Asgarov, Aliakber Muradli, Adem Eminli, Hasan Huseynov,
Orkhan Sultanli, Jabbar Pashazade (tar), Sanan Rafaeloglu (oud)
delighted the audience with the music pieces of Azerbaijani
composers, Azernews reports.
The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra
of Folk Instruments, conducted by Honored Artist Ilaha
Huseynova.
Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the Youth
Support aims at discovering and supporting young talents in
Azerbaijan.
The music project is initiated by the director of the State
Academic Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad
Adigozalzada.
Numerous concerts organized within the project have always been
met with great public interest.
The concerts, which are traditionally held several times a
month, feature a wide range of music styles from classical to jazz
music.
Over the past years, the Youth Support project has joined many
festivals and competitions such as the New Way International Summer
Festival 2019 in Germany, and the 2020 World Harmony International
Contest of Young Performers
Photo Credits : Kamran Bagirov.
MENAFN31102023000195011045ID1107343809
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.