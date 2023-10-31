Azercell Supports Tedx Baku Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews) This time the speakers united around the
"Disruption" topic and shared their views on the influences that
drive society and individuals to change.
The leading mobile operator supported the TEDxBaku "Disruption"
event. More than 150 participants attended this year's TEDx Baku
conference. In total, 14 local and foreign speakers spoke at the
event. Among the speakers, there were such people as Billura
Bayramova Bernard, born and raised in Lahij, and now living in
Andorra and implementing cultural and social projects, Natig
Bagirov, world and European champion in sambo and judo, Sinan
Oghan, Turkish politician, former candidate in the presidential
elections, and Tomris, chairman of the American-Azerbaijani
Society.
TEDxBaku, the first TED-licensed event in Azerbaijan, has been
available regularly since 2010. Unlike other TEDx format events,
officially licensed TED conferences feature global speakers who
have achieved success in their lives and careers.
TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) conferences have been
held since 1984, bringing together experts from various fields. The
leading scientific and technical achievements of the time were
discussed at TED conferences. At the first TED conference, the
newly released "Macintosh" computer, and the compact disc produced
by "Sony" were presented, and there were speeches on currently
widely applied ideas such as artificial intelligence. To date,
former US President Bill Clinton, Nobel laureate James Watson, Bill
Gates from Microsoft, Eric Schmidt from Google, film director James
Cameron, and scientist Stephen Hawking have made speeches on the
TED stage.
Azercell will continue to support social projects aimed at the
development of youth in the country.
