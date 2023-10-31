Gaza Strip Relief Aid Planes Depart Kuwait To Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Two relief aid planes, the eighth in the air bridge efforts for the Gaza Strip, departed Kuwait on Tuesday, heading to Egypt.

The aircrafts are filled with 50 tons of necessities and supplies.

This initiative came in line with the Kuwaiti leadership's directives and reflected the people's solemn support to the Palestinian people.

Government and non-government entities as well as charities had coordinated their efforts to gather supplies and send much-needed relief aid.

On October 23, Kuwait began a relief aid mission to help the people of the Gaza Strip, restlessly being bombarded by the Israeli occupation forces. (end)

ays













MENAFN31102023000071011013ID1107343770