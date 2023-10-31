               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Representative Inaugurates Parliament's 2Nd Session Of 17Th Legislative Term


10/31/2023 5:09:43 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah opened on Tuesday the second session of the 17th Legislative term of the National Assembly.
Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun invited MPs and the government to the session last Thursday.
His Highness Sheikh Mishal is expected to deliver an address on part of His Highness the Amir discussing prominent issues pertaining to Kuwait as well as the government upcoming plans and strategies. (end)
