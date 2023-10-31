Kuwait Amir Representative: Kuwaitis Ache For Gaza Strip, Demand Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said on Tuesday that the Kuwaiti people ached at the sight of the horrific developments in the Gaza Strip, which is under relentless bombardment by the barbaric Israeli occupation forces.

Delivering a speech on part of His Highness the Amir at the inauguration of the second session of the 17th Legislative, His Highness Sheikh Mishal said that it was paramount for the world to look into means to implement an immediate ceasefire and increase relief aid to the Gaza Strip.

He affirmed that Kuwait supported all measures to find a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian cause in accordance to international law.

His Highness the Crown Prince indicated that the government was following up on the deadly incidents in the Gaza Strip, condemning the Israeli aggressors for bombarding the Gaza Strip and violating all humanitarian laws and international conventions. (end)

tm













MENAFN31102023000071011013ID1107343767