Kuwait Amir Representative: Iraqi Federal Court Ruling On Khor Abdullah 'Unlawful'

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday affirmed Kuwait's keenness on respecting international laws and treaties referring to his wonderment on the Iraqi federal court ruling over Khor Abdullah waterway agreement signed in 2012 as unconstitutional.

This came during his speech on part of His Highness the Amir at the inauguration of the second session of the 17th Legislative of the National Assembly.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal stressed that the Iraqi court ruling violated all international laws, treaties and agreements. (pickup previous)

tm













MENAFN31102023000071011013ID1107343765