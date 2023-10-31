Kuwait Amir Representative: Executive, Legislative Authorities' Cooperation 'Vital' For Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed on Tuesday that cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities would spell more development for the State of Kuwait and achieve the people's aspirations.

This statement came during the Amiri address delivered by His Highness the Crown Prince at the opening of the Second regular Session of the 17th Legislative Term of the National Assembly.

His Highness the Crown Prince added that tension within the political scene would not be in favor of citizens who expect more from the government and MPs.

He stressed that the current legislative term must be dedicated to achievements and boosting development in Kuwait to meet the dreams of citizens and residents alike. (pickup previous)

