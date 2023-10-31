Putin alleges Western intelligence involvement in Dagestan anti-Jewish riot

(MENAFN) In a significant revelation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has asserted that Sunday's anti-Semitic riot in the Republic of Dagestan was orchestrated by Western intelligence agencies operating from Ukrainian territory. Putin made these claims during a high-level meeting attended by the entire Russian leadership, where discussions centered on perceived attempts by Western powers to foment division within the nation. The riot in Dagestan was triggered by false information disseminated on a Ukraine-linked Telegram channel, alleging the impending arrival of 'refugees' from Israel to the predominantly Muslim region.



Addressing the gathering, Putin highlighted that the events in Makhachkala were coordinated through social media platforms, including those based in Ukraine, by operatives affiliated with Western intelligence services. Telegram has already taken action by banning the 'Utro Dagestan' (Dagestan Morning) channel, which has been linked to Ukrainian intelligence and had incited individuals to storm the Makhachkala airport in search of supposed "Jewish refugees." Approximately 150 individuals participated in the ensuing riot.



While acknowledging the distressing scenes emerging from Gaza, Putin criticized Israel's approach, labeling the "collective punishment" of civilians as entirely unjustifiable. He went on to assert that the current conflict in the Middle East and various global hotspots is orchestrated by the "ruling elite of the United States and its satellites," aimed at sowing chaos and impeding the emergence of a multipolar world order.



Putin further clarified Russia's stance on the Middle East conflict, emphasizing that lasting peace can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. This statement underscores Moscow's unwavering commitment to a resolution that recognizes the aspirations of the Palestinian people for self-determination and statehood.



