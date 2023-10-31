UK official dismissed due to urging Gaza truce

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has removed Conservative Member of Parliament Paul Bristow from his position as a parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Science. This decision comes in the wake of Bristow's impassioned plea to Sunak for a "permanent ceasefire" in the Gaza conflict, a stance that conflicts with the government's official position advocating for limited humanitarian "pauses" rather than a comprehensive truce.



The dismissal was justified by a spokesperson for 10 Downing Street, who cited Bristow's comments as being inconsistent with the principle of collective responsibility, which mandates that government officials publicly support all cabinet policy decisions. In a two-page letter to the Prime Minister, Bristow argued that a long-term ceasefire would not only save lives but also facilitate the uninterrupted flow of crucial humanitarian aid to those in desperate need.



Sunak, however, has been vocal in his support of Israel's military response to Hamas, especially following the terrorist attack on October 7. He has firmly advocated for measured humanitarian pauses rather than a complete cessation of hostilities. In the aftermath of his dismissal, Bristow expressed his understanding of the Prime Minister's decision, stating that he believes he can better address this critical issue from the backbenches rather than as part of the government payroll.



This development underscores the complex and sensitive nature of international conflicts and the challenges faced by government officials who may hold differing views on how to approach them. Bristow's dismissal brings to light the ongoing debate over the best course of action in the Gaza conflict, a topic that resonates deeply with many of his constituents.



MENAFN31102023000045015687ID1107343661