Colombian president, Chinese leader upgrade their relationship to ‘strategic partnership’

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Colombian President Gustavo Petro embarked on an official visit to Beijing, where he held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. During this meeting, the two nations took a momentous step by officially upgrading their relationship to a 'strategic partnership', marking an elevated level of economic and diplomatic cooperation.



The concept of a 'strategic partnership' is one that China has cultivated with over 100 nations worldwide since the conclusion of the Cold War. This designation signifies a commitment to fostering a long-term, stable, and mutually advantageous alliance. It underscores a shared vision, common objectives, and a desire to collaborate, primarily in the realms of trade and investment.



It's important to note that a strategic partnership with China differs from a formal alliance. In fact, some of these partnerships are forged with countries that have historically been aligned with the United States, and in recent years, have even displayed overt animosity towards China, such as Australia. Beijing's perspective on these partnerships is rooted in safeguarding its global standing, countering sustained efforts by the United States to isolate it, and establishing channels for its own continued progress.



The establishment of a strategic partnership with Colombia is particularly noteworthy. South America, or Latin America as a whole, represents a relatively new arena for China's diplomatic initiatives in the 21st century. Until recently, China's diplomatic focus leaned heavily towards expanding relations with Western nations. The United States effectively wielded influence over much of the Western hemisphere, implementing anti-communist regimes and actively intervening through coups and conflicts. This geopolitical landscape presented formidable barriers for external actors seeking to forge meaningful connections in the region.



