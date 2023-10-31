officials say commandant of Marine Corps was admitted to hospital following "medical crisis"

(MENAFN) General Eric Smith, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, was admitted to the hospital following a "medical crisis" on Sunday evening, officials said on Monday. However, precise details about Smith's health condition were not immediately disclosed in the official statement. The Marines conveyed their intent to provide further information "at a later time," leaving much of the information surrounding the incident shrouded in uncertainty.



In the absence of General Smith, the duties of leading the service were temporarily handed over to Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, who serves as the deputy commandant for combat development and integration. While Heckl will oversee the Marine Corps' operational aspects during Smith's absence, the exact nature of Smith's health emergency and the timeline for his recovery or return to duty remain undisclosed.



It is noteworthy that General Eric Smith's appointment as the Marine Corps Commandant only took place recently, with his swearing-in occurring late in September. This event marked a significant milestone in his military career, but his nomination had encountered an unusual delay in the Senate.



This delay was primarily attributed to Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, who leveraged a procedural maneuver to obstruct the collective approvals of military promotions, a customary process for Senate consideration. Senator Tuberville's objection was rooted in his opposition to the Pentagon's policy of reimbursing service members for the expenses related to travel for abortions.



Although Senator Tuberville's hold on military nominations elicited bipartisan criticism, he maintained that the Senate had the option to conduct individual votes on these appointments or reconsider its policy on the matter. In response to this impasse, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took a different route to advance Smith's nomination. In September, he conducted separate votes on Smith and two other military leaders, namely General Charles "CQ" Brown Jr., the new Joint Chiefs Chairman, and General Randy George, the Army Chief of Staff. These individual votes allowed their nominations to proceed. However, Smith's second-in-command had not been confirmed at the time. Consequently, the situation required Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl to fulfill Smith's duties during his hospitalization, albeit without officially assuming the role of acting commandant.

