Lionel Messi Wins Eighth Ballon D'or After World Cup Triumph

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Lionel Messi secured his eighth Ballon d'Or in 2023 during a ceremony held in Paris on Monday, further solidifying his status as one of the most decorated recipients of this prestigious award.

Messi led Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar last winter, marking his first triumph in the tournament and ending a 36-year-long wait for La Albiceleste.

In a thrilling final against France in December, the 36-year-old scored two crucial goals, resulting in a 3-3 draw after extra time. He also performed admirably in the penalty shootout and was rightfully named the player of the match.

The Ballon d'Or is awarded to the best player of the year, with votes cast by 100 sports journalists worldwide.

After joining Inter Miami in the United States, Messi played a pivotal role in helping the team secure their first World Cup victory in Qatar in 2022. Upon receiving the award, Messi expressed joy, saying,“I am delighted to savour this moment once again and fulfil my dream of winning the World Cup.”

The Argentine star, who set a new record with his eighth Ballon d'Or win, surpassed Ronaldo, who did not make the list of candidates for the 2023 Ballon d'Or with his five previous wins.

It's worth mentioning that during the ceremony, the women's Ballon d'Or was presented to Aitana Bonmatí, the Spanish midfielder from Barcelona. Additionally, Jude Bellingham, the English player from Real Madrid, was named the best young player of the year.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram