Putin Says US Behind 'Deadly Chaos' In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has recently made statements where he has pointed towards the West as being responsible for the conflict in Gaza. He added that America needs to avoid further turmoil in the Middle East.

Putin, on Monday, spoke out about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has now surpassed three weeks and has tragically resulted in the loss of thousands of innocent lives.

He stated during a meeting with members of his government,“It is these American elites and their accomplices who have caused instability in the Middle East.”

Furthermore, Putin continued by asserting that the United States and Israel are opposed to the United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, suggesting that they require continued turmoil in the Middle East.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel rejected any ceasefire in Gaza, stating that a ceasefire would be tantamount to surrendering to Hamas.

Save the Children reports a disturbing surge in daily child casualties from Israeli attacks in Gaza, hitting unprecedented levels.

Save the Children voiced deep concern on Sunday regarding civilian casualties, especially children, in the Gaza conflict. They reported that over the past three weeks, 3,257 children have lost their lives, marking the highest number of child casualties in conflict zones globally.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram