The Discover A Better You Show Is Set To Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Fire Tv, and Roku

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Since 2011, Discover A Better You LLC has taken multiple approaches to serving and supporting its clientele. One of those approaches began as a podcast, which is now evolving into a television show. The Discover A Better You Show will be streaming across multiple platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku by late November!The opportunity came as a surprise to Coach Christina when she was asked by a network of woman, Win Win Woman, to be a show host. She knew it was an absolute, 'yes'! She also knew that she didn't want to enter into this endeavor alone.Due to Mary and Christina's thriving business relationship, naturally, she asked Mary to join her as a co-host.Christina Roberson-Smeltzer has been a coach and founder since 2011, a relationship-focused author since 2017, and a course and content writer since 2019. Her work has been comprised primarily of coaching personal clients, facilitating workshops, and providing relevant content supporting coaches.Mary Reynolds-Clark, Christina's business partner and friend, is a life and leadership development coach. She moved from the corporate world to the coaching arena because she wanted to bridge the relationship gaps within the workplace. She saw an ever present need for increased self awareness and support.This show may have been unexpected, but both women saw it as a valuable opportunity that was worth going for!Coaches Christina and Mary believe that no matter how skilled or knowledgeable you are, life is void of joy and fulfillment without meaningful relationships.The Discover A Better You Show hopes to encompass everything Mary and Christina are passionate about and showcase a reflection of their daily work; a window into their world.The show will include relevant relationship discussions that are currently circulating globally. In addition, they include a Q&A segment which will predominantly be based on relationship questions sent in by you to be discussed on the show!Mary and Christina look forward to learning and growing with you!

Christina Roberson-Smeltzer

Discover A Better You LLC

