Nearly 100 Dead Or Missing In Mexico From Hurricane, Food And Water Worries Persist

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ACAPULCO, Mexico, 31st October, 2023 (WAM) -- The number of people dead and missing due to Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm which hammered the Mexican Pacific resort city of Acapulco last week, has risen to nearly 100, Reuters reported, citing authorities in the state of Guerrero on Monday.

Otis battered Acapulco with winds of 165 miles per hour (266 km per hour) on Wednesday, flooding the city, tearing roofs from homes, hotels and other businesses, submerging vehicles, and severing communications as well as road and air connections.

Looting broke out as the city's population of nearly 900,000 became increasingly desperate for food and water.

Evelyn Salgado, governor of Acapulco's home state of Guerrero, said 45 people were dead and 47 others were missing.