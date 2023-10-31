China's Shenzhou-16 Astronauts Return Safely

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

JIUQUAN, 31st October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Shenzhou-16 astronauts are in good health condition and the Shenzhou-16 manned mission is a success, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing China Manned Space Agency.

Shenzhou-16's return capsule, carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 8:11 am (Beijing Time) on Tuesday, the agency said.

Soon after the return capsule landed, the ground search team arrived at the landing site. Medical personnel confirmed that the astronauts were in good health.

China launched the manned spaceship Shenzhou-16 on 30th May 2023. It was the first crewed mission for the application and development stage of China's space station.

Its crew, staying in orbit for 154 days, has carried out a total of 70 space experiments, performed a space walk, delivered a lecture from the space station, and assisted with the cargo getting out of the space station for several times.