US army intends to procure Japanese seafood amid Fukushima controversy

(MENAFN) In a bid to alleviate the economic repercussions of Japan's contentious decision to release radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean, the United States government has announced plans to purchase Japanese seafood for its armed forces. United States Ambassador to Tokyo, Rahm Emmanuel, revealed in an interview with Reuters that a long-term contract will be established with Japanese seafood suppliers. This initiative aims to counteract China's ban on seafood imports from Japan.



Japanese fish, scallops, and various other products will be integrated into the food supply chain for United States Navy ships, and they will be stocked in commissaries and mess halls across 17 American military bases in the region. While this move may not entirely compensate for Japan's loss of the significant Chinese market, Emmanuel acknowledged its symbolic significance in denouncing what he referred to as Beijing's "economic coercion."



Emmanuel emphasized that demonstrating solidarity with targeted countries or industries has historically been effective in counteracting China's economic pressures. This decision underscores the United States government's willingness to provide support and assistance to Japan in the face of economic challenges stemming from geopolitical disputes.



China, once the largest importer of Japanese fish, imposed a comprehensive ban on seafood imports from Japan in August, citing concerns over potential radioactive contamination. The Chinese government vehemently criticized Japan's decision to discharge Fukushima wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, condemning it as "extremely selfish and irresponsible." Russia also followed suit, suspending its imports of Japanese seafood earlier this month.



While the Japanese government has consistently defended its wastewater release as safe, receiving support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), China's Foreign Ministry responded by challenging those who endorse the safety of the releases to personally "drink or swim in" Fukushima wastewater. This ongoing controversy surrounding the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant continues to fuel international debates over environmental safety and economic implications.



