UAE Weather: Chance Of Rain, Temperatures To Dip To 14Oc

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 7:33 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust. There is a chance of some convective cloud formation, associated with rainfall over some eastern, western and coastal areas.

Temperatures could be as high as 36oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 36oC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 26oC in Abu Dhabi and 25oC in Dubai and 14oC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 to 75 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

