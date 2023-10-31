ADL eliminates conservative protestors from radicals list after legal pressure

(MENAFN) The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has taken conservative influencer Chaya Raichik off its list of extremists after weeks of legal threats from Raichik. The activist, known for running 'Libs of TikTok' social media accounts, announced the development on social media, emphasizing that the ADL's decision underscores her non-violent stance. Raichik criticized the ADL, labeling it a "propaganda tool of the radical Left."



Raichik had demanded her removal from the ADL's "Glossary of Extremism" alongside groups like Hamas, arguing that her inclusion amounted to defamation. In an op-ed for Human Events, Raichik claimed she was unfairly targeted for speaking out against issues such as "wokeness," left-wing indoctrination of children, and gender ideology.



The controversy began when Raichik exposed prestigious medical institutions, including Boston Children’s Hospital, for advertising and performing transgender surgeries on minors. The ADL's profile of Raichik accused her of reposting out-of-context content from LGBTQ+ individuals and liberals to generate outrage and hostility, citing harassment, threats, and violence directed at the original content creators.



The removal of Raichik's name from the ADL's list comes amid a broader conversation about the classification and categorization of individuals and groups in relation to extremism. This incident highlights the complexities and debates surrounding such designations.





