Family demands answers, justice following deadly police cruiser incident

(MENAFN) The family of Dexter Wade is demanding justice after he was allegedly fatally struck by a Jackson, Mississippi Police Department cruiser in March, only to be buried in a potter's field without his family's knowledge. Wade's mother, Bettersten Wade Robinson, tearfully expressed her grief during a press conference in Jackson, emphasizing her disbelief over her son's untimely passing. Dexter Wade was reported missing by his mother on March 14, after she hadn't heard from him since March 5. Shockingly, it wasn't until August 24, more than five months after his death, that Robinson learned the tragic truth – that Dexter Wade had been fatally struck by an off-duty Jackson police officer while crossing a local highway on the night of March 5.



Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing the family, revealed that an investigator from the coroner's office had identified Dexter Wade through fingerprints and promptly reported the identification to the Jackson Police on March 9, just four days after the incident. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba disclosed during his State of the City address on October 26 that Dexter Wade didn't have any ID on him at the time, but did possess a prescription drug bottle. The Jackson Police Department used this information to contact Dexter Wade's medical provider. Unfortunately, the provided number turned out to be inaccurate, rendering authorities unable to establish contact. Lumumba clarified that this occurred prior to Bettersten Wade Robinson's initial report of her son missing. Consequently, Dexter Wade's remains lingered in a morgue for months before being laid to rest in a potter's field.



Reflecting on the situation, Lumumba acknowledged that there was a breakdown in communication between the missing persons division, the coroner's office, and the accident investigation. He emphasized that the accident was thoroughly investigated, confirming it as an unfortunate accident with no evidence of malicious intent.



Attorney Ben Crump raised a critical question regarding the authorities' failure to personally inform Robinson Wade of her son’s tragic passing. He pointed out that a simple visit to her home would have sufficed to convey the devastating news. In his view, the lack of such a notification contradicts all logic and common sense.

