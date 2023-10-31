Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Terminal A At Abu Dhabi Airport Ahead Of Operational Opening

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport ahead of its operational opening on 1st November 2023.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, with whom he toured the terminal and was briefed on its sustainable infrastructure, world-class facilities and services.

Spanning 742,000sqm, the terminal has an annual capacity of up to 45 million passengers and can accommodate 79 aircraft at any given time.

His Highness emphasised that the UAE continues to enhance its infrastructure to achieve its ambitions and strategic goals. He highlighted how the terminal's increased capacity is a key driver of tourism growth that will advance the aviation sector and deliver a significant step-change for economic and sustainable development in Abu Dhabi and will also consolidate Abu Dhabi's position as a global tourism destination and a leading hub for aviation.

His Highness also emphasised the importance of ongoing investment to continue strengthening the emirate's leadership in tourism and aviation in line with the highest security and safety standards.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad said,“The new terminal is a significant addition to Abu Dhabi's infrastructure that will double capacity and increase economic growth for the emirate.

“With an increased passenger capacity, the terminal will enhance Abu Dhabi's network of global destinations and create new commercial opportunities, reflecting the leadership's focus to advance the aviation sector as a means of contributing to the local economy. The terminal will serve as a major gateway that will connect people, cultures and businesses from across the world.”

In September, more than 8,000 volunteers took part in Abu Dhabi Airport's largest trial exercise to assess the speed and accuracy of its passenger facilities. All systems were tested, including check-in, baggage claim, security screening, boarding gates, immigration and customs inspections, and passport procedures, to ensure readiness for the terminal's operational launch.

His Highness was also accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Abdulla Al Sahi, Chairman of Modon Properties and a member of the board of directors at Abu Dhabi Airports; Nader Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Board of Abu Dhabi Aviation and member of the board at Abu Dhabi Airports; Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group and member of the board at Abu Dhabi Airports; and Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports.