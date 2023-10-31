UAE Foreign Minister, Azeri Counterpart Discuss Latest Regional Developments

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, reviewed bilateral relations and means to further develop cooperation relations to achieve the two countries' common interests.

Sheikh Abdullah received Bayramov in Abu Dhabi to discuss the latest developments in the region, as well as regional and international efforts to de-escalate the situation and enhance the humanitarian response to civilians.

The meeting highlighted the urgent priority to safeguard civilians and the need to work in a coordinated manner on the regional and international levels to end extremism, violence, and escalating tension in the region.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Bayramov's visit and discussed cooperation in the economic, trade, investment, tourism, health, research, and energy fields.

The meeting also covered cooperation in the environment and climate change as part of the UAE's hosting of COP28 this year at Expo City Dubai.

The ministers stressed the importance of COP28 in achieving a qualitative transformation in the global climate path that supports international efforts to achieve sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.