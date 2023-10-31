Air Arabia Launches Non-Stop Flights From Ras Al Khaimah To Kozhikode In India

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 31st October, 2023 (WAM) -- Air Arabia announced the launch of a new route from Ras Al Khaimah to Kozhikode (Calicut) in Kerala, India.

The non-stop flights will connect Ras Al Khaimah International Airport with Kozhikode International Airport with a frequency of three weekly flights starting from 22nd November 2023.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said this is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to providing customers with convenient air travel options and further strengthening the trade and tourism bonds between the UAE and India.

Air Arabia started its operations from Ras Al Khaimah in May 2014. Air Arabia operates from three airports in the UAE, including Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, connecting passengers to a wide array of destinations.