Egypt's Foreign Trade Reaches $85.662Bn In 9M 2023: CBE

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) reported that the total volume of foreign trade between Egypt and other countries from July 2022 to March 2023 was about $85, consisting of $54 in imports and $31 in exports.
According to the CBE's monthly report released on Thursday, Egypt's main trading partners were 14 countries that accounted for 61.7% of the total trade volume, with a combined value of about $52. This included $32 in imports and $20 in exports.
Egypt's main trading partners in the nine-month period from July 2022 to March 2023 were as follows:
The UAE topped the list with a total trade volume of about $6, which consisted of $3 worth of imports from the UAE and $2 worth of exports to the UAE.
The USA came second with a total trade volume of $5, which comprised $3 worth of imports from the USA and $2 worth of exports to the USA.
China was the third largest trading partner with a total trade volume of $5, which included $5 worth of imports from China and $721 worth of exports to China.
Saudi Arabia ranked fourth with a total trade volume of $5, which involved $3 worth of imports from Saudi Arabia and $1 worth of exports to Saudi Arabia.
Turkey was the fifth biggest trading partner with a total trade volume of $4, which consisted of $1 worth of imports from Turkey and $2 worth of exports to Turkey.
Germany was the sixth largest trading partner with a total trade volume of $3, which comprised $2 worth of imports from Germany and $1 worth of exports to Germany.
Italy was the seventh biggest trading partner with a total trade volume of about $3, which included $1 worth of imports from Italy and $1 worth of exports to Italy.
The UK was the eighth largest trading partner with a total trade volume of $3, which involved $1 worth of imports from the UK and $1 worth of exports to the UK.
Spain was the ninth biggest trading partner with a total trade volume of about $2, which consisted of $860 worth of imports from Spain and $1 worth of exports to Spain.
India was the tenth largest trading partner with a total trade volume of about $2, which comprised $2 worth of imports from India and $590 worth of exports to India.
Switzerland was the eleventh biggest trading partner with a total trade volume of $2, which included $1 worth of imports from Switzerland and $880 worth of exports to Switzerland.
The Netherlands was the twelfth largest trading partner with a total trade volume of $2, which involved $1 worth of imports from the Netherlands and $1 worth of exports to the Netherlands.
Kuwait was the thirteenth biggest trading partner with a total trade volume of $2, which consisted of $2 worth of imports from Kuwait and $121 worth of exports to Kuwait.
South Korea was the fourteenth largest trading partner with a total trade volume of approximately $2, which comprised $861 worth of imports from South Korea and $1 worth of exports to South Korea.
The CBE added that the trade volume with other countries amounted to approximately $32, including $22bn in imports and $10bn in exports.
