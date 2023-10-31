US army takes precautions prior to Maine shooting

(MENAFN) Prior to the recent mass shooting in Maine that resulted in 18 fatalities and 13 injuries, the U.S. Army reveals that suspect Robert Card's commanding officer had been informed that he should not have access to an Army-issued weapon. They also requested a welfare check from the local sheriff's office.



According to a statement by Lt. Col. Ruth Castro, a U.S. Army spokesperson, following Card's mental health hospitalization and evaluation in mid-July, his commanding officer was advised that he should refrain from having a weapon, handling ammunition, or participating in live fire activities. The Army also decided that he should not be placed in deployable status due to concerns about his well-being. It's important to note that this order applied only to U.S. Army-issued weapons and ammunition, not to Card's personal weapons, which were owned in a civilian capacity.



In addition, the U.S. Army Reserve's surgeon's office and medical management team made multiple attempts to contact Card. In September, out of an abundance of caution and concern for his safety, Card's reserve unit requested a health and welfare check, which was conducted by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office.



The Army emphasized that they take all allegations seriously but refrained from providing further details due to an ongoing investigation. The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office disclosed that they received an email from Card's Army Reserve unit in Saco requesting a wellness check.



A deputy was dispatched for the check on September 15 and 16, but Card was not at home. The Sheriff's Office further revealed that a deputy contacted Card's unit commander, who informed them that he no longer had any weapons from the reserve. The department also reached out to Card's family.



On September 17, 2023, a deputy got in touch with Card's brother, who assured them that he would work on securing any firearms that Card had access to. The deputy also requested the family to reach out if they believed that Card required an evaluation or posed a risk to himself or others.



Additionally, a U.S. Defense Department official confirmed that Card had exhibited erratic behavior during his deployment over the summer with his Army Reserve Unit at Camp Smith Training Center in upstate New York, where they were supporting summer training for West Point cadets. Concerned about his safety, Card's superior officers contacted law enforcement on July 17, leading to his transportation to Keller Army Community Hospital at the U.S. Military Academy for medical evaluation.

