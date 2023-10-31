Leucid Bio To Participate In Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leucid Bio ("Leucid" or the "Company"), a privately-held biotechnology company pursuing the development of innovative Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies using the Company's proprietary Lateral CAR platform, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of November:
BIO-Europe at Messe München, Munich, Germany. Leucid Bio management will be hosting 1-on-1 meetings from November 6 - 8. LSX Investival Showcase at Old Billingsgate, London, UK. Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Monday, November 13, at 12:45 pm GMT. Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at The Waldorf Hilton in London, UK. Leucid Bio management will be hosting 1-on-1 meetings from November 14 - 16.
About Leucid Bio
Leucid Bio is a biotechnology company developing novel, Lateral CAR cell therapies for the treatment of refractory cancers. Leucid was established to translate 20 years of King's College London research in the CAR-T field and is led by a highly experienced management team, including scientific founder John Maher. Leucid is headquartered in London, UK, with operations based at Guy's Hospital, which enables the Company to maintain its patient-centric focus on developing next-generation cell therapies for the benefit of individuals with hard-to-treat solid tumours. For more information, please visit the Leucid Bio website at .
