CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

| Bid date, 2023-10-31
| Auction date
| 2023-10-31
| Settlement date
| 2023-11-01
| Maturity Date
| 2023-11-08
| Nominal amount
| 1 093 billion SEK
| Interest rate
| 4.00 %
| Bid times
| 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
| Bids are made to phone number
| 08-696 69 70
| Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|
| The lowest accepted bid volume
| 1 million SEK
| The highest accepted bid volume
| 1 093 billion SEK
| Allocation Time
| 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
| Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
| 1 093 billion SEK
| Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
| 0 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2023-10-31
