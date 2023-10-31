Hengsheng Group Appoints Galli Khurelee As Vice President Of Global Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Galli KhureleeDUBAI, UAE, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hengsheng Group , a prominent real estate developer and a leading marketing agent for the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP), is delighted to announce the immediate appointment of Galli Khurelee as Vice President of Global Markets.In this new and pivotal role, Khurelee will oversee Hengsheng's global sales and business development efforts, extending across a spectrum of services and geographic regions. His responsibilities include spearheading the company's global marketing strategies and collaborating closely with regional leaders to identify new market opportunities and accelerate growth.Harley Hou, President of Global Markets, expressed his excitement about the appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Galli to our executive team at this exciting juncture for Hengsheng. His extensive expertise in international business development and a proven track record of successfully driving global expansion for organizations make him the ideal leader to elevate our global market strategy to the next level."Khurelee brings over a decade of global marketing and sales leadership experience to Hengsheng Group. He has been promoted internally from his previous role as the MENA regional director, where he significantly expanded the company's global footprint and revenue. Prior to joining Hengsheng, Khurelee held senior international marketing positions at several leading finance and immigration firms across the Middle East and Europe.Expressing his honor and enthusiasm, Khurelee stated, "I am delighted to join Hengsheng Group and lead the dynamic global markets team. Hengsheng has established an impressive worldwide presence, and I am eager to collaborate closely with our global workforce to identify growth opportunities that further extend the company's reach and better serve our international customers."Khurelee will be based at Hengsheng Group's global markets headquarters in Dubai.

