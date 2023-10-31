Mazda Rotary Engine Vehicle Total Production Volume Surpasses Two Million Units

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Oct 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today announced that total production volume of rotary engine vehicles has surpassed two million units.*







The rotary engine is an engine with a unique structure that uses rotational movement of triangular rotors to generate power. The first vehicle Mazda equipped with a rotary engine was the Mazda Cosmo Sport (Mazda 110S), introduced in 1967. From there, Mazda continued to refine the performance of their rotary engines, making improvements to output, fuel economy, and durability, and maintaining their position as the only automaker mass-producing rotary engines for many years. In June this year, Mazda resumed production of rotary engine vehicles for the first time in eleven years after having ended production of the Mazda RX-8 in 2012 and is set to begin sales of their twelfth rotary engine vehicle, the Mazda MX-30 e-SKYACTIV R-EV, in the coming days.

Takeshi Mukai, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer at Mazda, made the following statement in response to reaching two million total production units.

"The rotary engine is a special part of Mazda history and represents our 'never-stop challenging spirit.' The rotary engine is much loved by customers around the world, and we are excited to resume production and see it make a comeback. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone who has supported us on this journey-in particular, the many customers who have purchased rotary engine vehicles, our rotary engine fans, and all our business partners who were involved in development and production. Moving forward, we will continue to pass on this 'never-stop challenging spirit,' offering attractive vehicles that provide our customers with an exciting driving experience even in the age of electrification."

Mazda will continue to pursue the 'Joy of Driving' under its core value, 'Human Centric,' and aim to deliver 'Joy of Living' by creating moving experiences in customers' daily lives.

Mazda Rotary Engine Timeline