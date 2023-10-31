Harvard professor Arthur Brooks shares science of lasting happiness

(MENAFN) Amidst the global mental health crisis, Harvard professor Arthur Brooks has become a prominent voice in the pursuit of happiness. On a recent appearance on "Making Money with Charles Payne," he unveiled his secret to achieving unwavering contentment, emphasizing that the path to lasting happiness is refreshingly simple.



Brooks began by highlighting the vital distinction that one's happiness is not a fixed destination but a continuous journey. In his words, "Your happiness is not a destination, it's a direction." He stressed the idea that everyone desires happiness, but what individuals can genuinely attain is an increased level of happiness. To facilitate this journey, Brooks has dedicated his life to unraveling the science of happiness, aiming to demystify this essential aspect of human existence.



In partnership with Oprah, Brooks has worked to bring the science of happiness to a vast audience, contributing to the understanding and practical application of this profound knowledge. The impact has been palpable, with many people attesting to becoming happier as they embrace the principles of happiness science.



One of the significant pitfalls in the quest for happiness, according to Brooks, is an unhealthy obsession with it. He cautioned against the common mistake of fixating on a singular, ultimate state of bliss. This obsession can inadvertently lead to feelings of frustration and dissatisfaction when such an elusive state is not achieved. He emphasized that happiness is not merely a fleeting emotion but a complex interplay of enjoyment in one's life, satisfaction with accomplishments, and the discovery of meaning in life. Each of these elements can be explored and pursued independently, transforming the quest for happiness into a fulfilling and transformative adventure.



Brooks's insights into happiness draw from a wealth of experiences and conversations, including a profound conversation he had with his mother-in-law. In this conversation, she revealed that her understanding of the "secret" to becoming happier only crystalized with age, underscoring the timeless and universal nature of the wisdom Brooks now shares with the world.



Brooks's work in unraveling the science of happiness provides a valuable perspective, reminding us that happiness is not an elusive destination but a journey we can continually enhance, understanding that it is not just a feeling but a profound and multifaceted experience.

