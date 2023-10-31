General Motors, UAW Union reach tentative labor deal amid strike

(MENAFN) Reports indicate that General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached a tentative labor deal, potentially bringing an end to the six-week-long strike. While GM has yet to confirm the deal when reached for comment, this development follows recent agreements that the UAW secured with both Ford and Stellantis over the weekend.



The tentative labor agreement encompasses a four-year and eight-month period and includes several significant components, such as 25 percent general pay raises and cost-of-living adjustments. When combined, these terms will result in a wage increase of over 30 percent during the contract's duration. This marks a crucial milestone in the negotiations that began on September 15 when the UAW initiated a simultaneous strike against the "Big Three" automakers in Detroit – Ford, GM, and Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.



At the outset of negotiations, the UAW had sought substantial pay raises for union autoworkers, aiming for a 40 percent increase over the course of a four-year contract. Additionally, they pursued a reduced 32-hour workweek and enhancements to benefits. In contrast, the automakers initially offered pay raises closer to 20 percent over the term of the new contract, with around 10 percent provided upon the ratification of the agreement.



This strike has had significant implications for the automotive industry, with over 45,000 union autoworkers participating in the "stand-up strike," which targeted specific facilities. This represents approximately one-third of the total workforce of about 150,000 employees across the three major companies. The potential resolution of the strike with General Motors is expected to bring a sense of relief to both workers and the company, providing a pathway to address the key issues that have been at the center of the labor dispute.



The specific terms and details of the tentative agreement will be crucial for both sides as they seek to find common ground and ensure the well-being of workers while maintaining the competitiveness and stability of the automotive industry.

