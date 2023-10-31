Apple's "Scary Fast" event likely to reveal new Mac products

(MENAFN) Apple enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the tech giant's "Scary Fast" event, where new iterations of Mac products are expected to be unveiled. The event, which marks Apple's second fall event following "Wonderlust" in mid-September, will kick off earlier this week, scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern time.



The buzz surrounding the event has been fueled by the presence of the Finder symbol on Apple's webpage advertising "Scary Fast." Finder is described by Apple as "the home base" for Macs, serving as the primary tool for organizing and accessing a wide array of content on Mac computers.



Among the anticipated announcements is the latest iteration of the iMac featuring a 24-inch display. Reports suggest that the iMac's stand may undergo some design alterations compared to its current options. Additionally, Apple may reveal plans to introduce new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro options, offering enhanced performance and capabilities to customers.



One potential highlight of these new devices could be the incorporation of a version of the M3 chip, promising increased processing power and efficiency. Reports indicate that the Macbook Pros may feature variations like M3 Pro and M3 Max. "Scary Fast" is expected to serve as the platform for these exciting product announcements.



While Apple has remained relatively tight-lipped about specific details, the event is generating significant interest within the tech community. Apple's ability to innovate and set new industry standards has garnered considerable attention, making their product releases highly anticipated events in the tech world.



CFO Luca Maestri provided some insight into the company's expectations for the upcoming quarter in early August, anticipating revenue performance similar to the preceding quarter, contingent on the macroeconomic outlook. As the "Scary Fast" event unfolds, Apple enthusiasts will be eager to witness the company's latest offerings and technological advancements.



For more information and insights on Apple's product launches and financial performance, stay tuned to the "Scary Fast" event.

MENAFN31102023000045015682ID1107343292