Elevating Defense : Anticipated Growth Of The Military Drones Market To $34.34 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Military Drones Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global military drones market generated $11.60 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $34.34 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. The research provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, key segments & regions, and competitive landscape. This report offers helpful insights to investors, leading players, shareholders, and new entrants in devising strategies for achieving sustainable growth and gaining strong position in the market.

➡️Download Request Sample Pages -

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global military drones market based on type, range, technology, application, and region. The report also analyzes sub-segments of these segments to help market players, investors, and startups in determining the steps to be taken to raise revenue in various segments.

Based on type, the fixed wing segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the rotary wing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the hybrid segment.

Based on range, the beyond line of sight segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global military drones market , and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the extended beyond line of sight segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the visual line of sight segment.

Based on technology, the remotely operated segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the autonomous segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The study also offers analysis of the semi-autonomous segment.

Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global military drones market. Moreover, this segment will maintain its highest contribution by 2031. However, the delivery and transportation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 222 to 2031. The research offers insights on the segments including combat operations and others.

➡️Procure Complete Research Report Now -

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

The intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition segment accounted for a major share in 2021. Military drones provide real-time information on targets' position, terrain, and enemy movements to commanders on the ground. As compared to high-altitude aircraft, drones can take closer footage without compromising the quality of both photos and videos. Drone manufacturers across the globe have received numerous contract from the several government for the development of drones that can be utilized for ISTAR applications. For instance, in June 2022, AeroVironment Inc., a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, received a contract of $6.2 million from the U.S. Marine Corps for the development of Puma 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS). Puma 3 AE (All Environment) is an unmanned aircraft system which delivers immediate tactical reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition in day or night maritime and land-based operations.

Top Key Players:

Aeronautics Group,

Aerovironment, Inc.,

Anduril Industries,

Animal Dynamics,

Asteria Aerospace Ltd.,

Boeing,

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

General Atomics,

Israel Aerospace Industries,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

SAAB AB,

Shield AI,

Teal Drones, Inc.,

Teledyne FLIR LLC,

Thales Group.

➡️Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

The market for military drone is growing due to upsurge in military spending, and growth in demand for improved surveillance solution. However, high cost of UAV solution is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, defense modernization are the major factors that are expected to supplement the military drone market.

Similar Reports We Have on Drone Industry:

- Firefighting Drone Market

- Micro Drone Market

- Target Drone Market

- Drone Payload Market

- Commercial Drones Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn