Global Dried Ginger Market To Reach USD 2.39 Billion By 2030 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research, the Global Dried Ginger Market was valued at USD 1.5 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.39 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2023-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6%.

One of the prominent long-term drivers sustaining the growth of the Global Dried Ginger Market is the increasing awareness of the numerous health benefits associated with ginger. For centuries, ginger has been recognized for its medicinal properties. It is known to alleviate digestive issues, reduce inflammation, and boost the immune system. As consumers become more health-conscious, the demand for ginger, especially in dried form, has witnessed steady growth. The market's resilience to economic fluctuations and uncertainties can be attributed to this consistent demand.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, posed a significant challenge to the dried ginger market. The crisis disrupted supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of dried ginger products. Travel restrictions and lockdowns hindered international trade, leading to increased prices and shortages in some regions. Nevertheless, the pandemic also bolstered awareness of the health benefits of ginger, driving more people to seek ginger-based products as a way to boost their immunity. As a result, the market adapted to these changing circumstances and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the post-pandemic era.

A notable short-term driver influencing the Global Dried Ginger Market is the growing trend of incorporating ginger in various culinary creations. Ginger's unique flavor and versatility have made it a popular ingredient in food and beverage products. The demand for ginger-flavored products, such as ginger-infused snacks, beverages, and confectionery, has been on the rise. This trend is driving manufacturers to explore new and innovative ginger-based offerings to cater to consumer preferences.

Alongside this trend, an exciting opportunity has emerged for the market: the rise of e-commerce platforms. The convenience and accessibility of online shopping have provided an avenue for dried ginger product manufacturers to reach a wider audience. Consumers can now easily purchase their favorite ginger products from the comfort of their homes, promoting market growth and accessibility.

Moreover, a notable trend in the dried ginger market is the shift towards organic and sustainable sourcing. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, and this has extended to their food choices. As a result, there is a growing demand for organic and sustainably sourced dried ginger. Market players are recognizing this trend and are making efforts to source their ginger sustainably, adhering to ethical and environmental standards. This reflects the market's adaptability to changing consumer preferences.

Request Sample Copy Of This Report @

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Organic and Conventional

In the Type segment of the Global Dried Ginger Market, two primary categories are distinguished: Organic and Conventional dried ginger. The largest contributor to this segment is Conventional dried ginger. Conventional dried ginger, being more readily available and often more affordable, has dominated this category for some time. It is preferred by a significant portion of consumers who value the versatility and affordability of dried ginger for various applications.

On the other hand, the fastest growing subsegment within Type is Organic dried ginger. With a growing focus on healthier and more sustainable choices, consumers are increasingly turning to organic options. Organic dried ginger, produced without the use of synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, appeals to those who prioritize the purity and natural attributes of their food. This subsegment is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period as health-conscious consumers continue to seek out organic alternatives.

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, and Others

The Distribution Channel segment of the Global Dried Ginger Market provides various ways for consumers to access dried ginger products. Among these, the largest contributor is Supermarkets/Hypermarkets. These traditional brick-and-mortar retail outlets have long been the go-to choose for many consumers when purchasing dried ginger. They offer a wide selection of brands and products, making it a convenient choice for shoppers.

However, in recent times, the fastest growing subsegment within Distribution Channel is Online Retail. With the advent of e-commerce, the convenience of shopping for dried ginger from the comfort of one's home has gained immense popularity. Online platforms provide a vast array of options, price comparisons, and home delivery, making them an attractive choice for consumers seeking dried ginger products. The ease of access and extensive product variety are contributing to the rapid growth of online retail in this market.

By Application: Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Others

The Application segment of the Global Dried Ginger Market highlights the diverse range of sectors where dried ginger is utilized. The largest sub segment within this category is the Food & Beverage sector. Dried ginger plays a vital role in enhancing the flavor of various culinary delights, making it an essential ingredient in this industry. From ginger-infused snacks to ginger-flavored beverages, it's no surprise that the food & beverage sector commands the largest share.

In contrast, the fastest growing subsegment in the Application category is Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals. The health benefits of ginger have been increasingly recognized, leading to its incorporation into pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The therapeutic properties of ginger have made it a sought-after component in supplements and medications, contributing to the robust growth in this subsegment. As consumers become more health-conscious, the demand for ginger-infused pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals is expected to continue rising.

Customize This Study As Per Your Requirements @

Regional Analysis:

In this regional breakdown, the Asia-Pacific region stands out as the largest contributor to the Global Dried Ginger Market. This expansive and vibrant region is the epicenter of ginger production, with countries like China and India leading the way. The favorable climate and vast ginger cultivation areas have allowed the Asia-Pacific region to dominate the market with a considerable share. The region's rich history of ginger usage in traditional cuisine and remedies further amplifies its significance in the dried ginger market.

Meanwhile, the fastest-growing region during the forecast period is Europe. Europe's love for exotic and flavorful ingredients in its culinary creations has led to a surging demand for dried ginger. European consumers are increasingly embracing the use of ginger in various food and beverage applications, driving market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness of ginger's health benefits in Europe, coupled with a preference for organic and sustainable products, is propelling the demand for dried ginger.

North America, another prominent region in the Global Dried Ginger Market, is known for its diverse culinary landscape. While it may not be the largest, North America holds a substantial share due to the inclusion of ginger in a multitude of dishes and beverages, such as ginger ale and ginger-infused pastries. The region's evolving food trends and the popularity of ginger-infused products make it a significant player in the market.

South America, although not the largest, boasts a unique characteristic. The region is known for its ginger-based beverages, like ginger beer, which have gained a loyal following. The culture of using ginger for its aromatic and zesty qualities has given South America a distinctive presence in the dried ginger market.

In the Middle East & Africa, the market is influenced by the region's culinary traditions. While it may not have the largest share, dried ginger is an integral component of Middle Eastern cuisine. The warm and spicy flavors of ginger complement the dishes in this region. Furthermore, the traditional use of ginger in various home remedies and wellness practices sustains the demand for dried ginger.

Latest Industry Developments:



Product Diversification: Many companies are increasingly focusing on expanding their product portfolios. This trend encompasses the introduction of innovative dried ginger-based products, including ginger-infused snacks, beverages, and confectionery. Diversifying their product range allows companies to cater to the evolving preferences of consumers who seek new and unique ginger experiences. Recent developments include ginger-flavored energy drinks, ginger-enhanced desserts, and even ginger-infused condiments, all aimed at capturing a broader market share.

Sustainability Initiatives: In line with the growing global awareness of environmental and ethical concerns, companies are emphasizing sustainability in their ginger sourcing and production processes. Many businesses are adopting sustainable and organic farming practices for ginger cultivation. These efforts not only resonate with eco-conscious consumers but also differentiate brands in a competitive market. Recent developments include companies sourcing ginger from certified organic farms and investing in eco-friendly packaging, contributing to a positive image and an expanded market share. E-commerce Expansion: With the surge in online shopping, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are increasingly investing in e-commerce platforms. This trend includes optimizing online retail channels and enhancing the user experience to capture a broader customer base. Recent developments involve companies partnering with popular e-commerce platforms and developing their websites to facilitate smoother online transactions. The convenience and accessibility of online shopping have proven to be an effective strategy in gaining a larger market share, as it offers a wide reach and 24/7 accessibility to potential customers.

Need More Info? Ask An Expert –

Contact Us:

Virtue Market Research

E-mail:

Phone: +1-917 436 1025

Website:

About Us:

“Virtue Market Research stands at the forefront of strategic analysis, empowering businesses to navigate complex market landscapes with precision and confidence. Specializing in both syndicated and bespoke consulting services, we offer in-depth insights into the ever-evolving interplay between global demand and supply dynamics. Leveraging our expertise, businesses can identify emerging opportunities, discern critical trends, and make decisions that pave the way for future success .”