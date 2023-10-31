GASTAT: KSA’s non-oil sector increases by 3.6 percent in July-October

(MENAFN) In a detailed economic report released on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's economic performance during the third quarter of 2023 came to light. The data indicated a noteworthy contrast in various sectors, highlighting the nation's ongoing economic transformation.



The standout feature of this report was the impressive growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector, which expanded by a substantial 3.6 percent when compared to the same period the previous year. This growth underscores the diversification efforts undertaken by the country to reduce its reliance on oil revenue and develop alternative sources of economic prosperity.



Simultaneously, the General Authority for Statistics reported a 1.9 percent increase in government activities during the third quarter, marking an expansion in public-sector operations. This growth signifies the government's continuous commitment to stimulating economic activities and enhancing public services.



However, the report also brought to light a challenging aspect of Saudi Arabia's economic landscape. Oil-related activities witnessed a substantial annual decline of 17.3 percent during the third quarter of 2023. This decline had a significant impact on the overall economic performance of the country, resulting in a 4.5 percent decrease in the seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product (GDP) for that quarter.



In summary, while Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector and government activities demonstrated resilience and expansion, the decline in oil-related activities raised concerns, emphasizing the need for the country to further diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on the oil industry.

MENAFN31102023000045015839ID1107343266