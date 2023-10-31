Tom Cruise faces production challenges as 'Mission: Impossible 8' release delayed

(MENAFN) Paramount Pictures has announced a one-year delay in the release of the eighth installment of the iconic "Mission: Impossible" film series, dealing another setback to Tom Cruise, the franchise's star. The release date for "Mission: Impossible 8" has been moved from June 28, 2024, to May 23, 2025, marking the latest in a series of production hurdles that Cruise has encountered while working on the high-octane action films.



The primary cause of the delay has been the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which disrupted production, necessitating the shift in the release schedule. The strike has posed considerable challenges for the film industry, impacting numerous productions and leading to the decision to postpone the highly anticipated action movie.



Tom Cruise is no stranger to facing challenges during the production of his films, particularly within the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, where he famously performs his own stunts as agent Ethan Hunt. In 2017, the filming of "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" came to an abrupt halt when Cruise broke his ankle while performing a daring stunt that involved jumping between buildings. Remarkably, despite the injury, Cruise was determined to complete the shot, even though he wasn't fully healed. The stunt's director, Christopher McQuarrie, explained that the intention was for Cruise's character to slam into the side of the building, generating energy for the sequence. However, during the fourth attempt, Cruise hit the building at a slightly different angle, resulting in the ankle injury.



On "The Graham Norton Show," Cruise and the cast of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" watched footage of the incident, highlighting Cruise's resolute dedication to finishing the scene despite the broken ankle. Cruise recalled saying, "I knew instantly it was broken, and I just ran past the camera. We got the shot, it's in the movie. That profile shot, both the shots are in the movie... I just said, 'Sorry, guys, it’s broken. Take me to the hospital, it's broken. That's a wrap.' The crew made their vacation arrangements over the phone."



The challenges for Cruise didn't stop there. The subsequent installment, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," faced disruptions due to the pandemic, experiencing two shutdowns. Additionally, Cruise drew attention for audio recordings that surfaced in which he reprimanded crew members for failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Notably, Forbes reported that Cruise allocated USD700,000 to provide accommodations on cruise ships for the cast and crew, establishing a secure working environment to mitigate the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak during filming.



Despite these hurdles, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" garnered USD567.5 million in global box office revenue and received critical acclaim, solidifying its place in the franchise's history. Cruise's commitment to delivering high-octane action sequences continues to be a hallmark of the "Mission: Impossible" series, even in the face of formidable challenges.

In addition to the "Mission: Impossible" films, Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" encountered multiple delays due to the pandemic. However, the movie ultimately soared to success, becoming Cruise's highest-grossing film and the second-highest-grossing movie of 2022, with a worldwide box office revenue of USD1.4 billion.

