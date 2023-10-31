Hong Kong's leader defends next regional elections' rules

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Hong Kong's leader defended the upcoming local elections' regulations, characterizing them as open and equitable. This defense came in the wake of an electoral overhaul that effectively prevented the city's remaining pro-democracy activists from participating in the elections.



The Democratic Party, Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy party, will be noticeably absent from the December district council election, marking the first time since its establishment in 1994. Party chair Lo Kin-hei explained that he and other members were unable to secure enough nominations under the new rules, which were introduced by authorities to ensure that "patriots administer Hong Kong." Similar challenges were faced by other smaller groups within the pro-democracy camp.



Chief Executive John Lee, during a weekly news briefing, emphasized that candidates must respect the decisions of the individuals from whom they sought nominations.



“It is up to you to ensure that you can convince the person you want to convince,” he stated.



The district councils were the final significant political representative bodies subject to public elections. As a result of the electoral overhaul, a majority of the directly elected seats within the municipal-level organization have been removed.



The absence of pan-democratic candidates underscores the diminishing opportunities for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, a consequence of the government's intensified crackdown on dissidents that followed the 2019 anti-government protests.

