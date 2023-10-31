FDA cautions against eye drops at major retailers for infection risk

(MENAFN) The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a caution to consumers, advising them to avoid 26 eye drop products available at prominent retailers such as CVS and Rite Aid, as these products may potentially lead to eye infections and even vision loss. These products, marketed under various brand names including CVS Health, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), Rite Aid, Velocity Pharma, and Target's Up & Up brand, are primarily intended for treating dry or irritated eyes. The FDA has highlighted a "potential risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness" associated with these products.



The FDA's alert was prompted by findings of "insanitary conditions" identified within the manufacturing facility of the undisclosed producer. Furthermore, positive bacterial test results emerged from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas within this facility. While the FDA did not disclose the manufacturer's name, it was revealed that the products in question were supplied by Velocity Pharma. Consequently, CVS, Rite Aid, and Target have taken swift action to remove these products from their physical store shelves and online marketplaces.



However, a note of caution has been sounded, as the FDA pointed out that "products branded as Leader, Rugby, and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online." These brands are not yet entirely removed from the market. CVS has been proactive in responding to the FDA's warning, ceasing the sale of all products supplied by Velocity Pharma within the CVS Health Brand Eye Products portfolio. CVS is offering consumers who have purchased these products the opportunity to return them for a refund and assures its commitment to product safety and customer satisfaction. The company is also collaborating with the FDA to address the matter effectively.



Similarly, Cardinal Health, which distributes some of the impacted eye drop products under the Leader and Rugby brands, has initiated measures to recall these products. The company noted that it is working closely with Velocity Pharma and the FDA to gain more insight into the unsanitary conditions identified at the manufacturing facility. The response from Target, Rite Aid, and Velocity Pharma, on the other hand, is yet to be officially communicated.



The FDA's warning underscores the potential health risks posed by these eye drop products, necessitating immediate attention and corrective actions from both manufacturers and retailers.

