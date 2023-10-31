(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 31st edition of the Hong Kong International Optical Fair will be held from 8-10 Nov 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The fairs will return in EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, complemented by the "Click2Match", an online smart business matching platform that will operate on 1-17 November, providing a convenient and efficient platform for traders to connect.

This year, the fair will welcome around 700 exhibitors. The fair includes group pavilions representing Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Visionaries of Style (VOS) as well as the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA). The Mainland China pavilion will gather exhibitors from Yingtan of Jiangxi Province, Danyang of Jiangsu Province, Wenzhou of Zhejiang Province and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province.

The highlighted Brand Name Gallery will house around 200 well-known brands from around the world. New exhibiting brands include ANNA SUI (US), agnès b (France), Gold and Wood (France), Santa Monica (Japan), TED BAKER (US), LASH (Korea), as well as returning prestigious international brands such as MINIMA (France) and STEPPER (Germany), etc. Eyewear Parades by professional models will be held to show different stylish outlooks of eyewear.

Hong Kong brands including BIG HORN and bTd, etc. are also not to be missed. The Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA) will set up an eyewear design gallery under the theme of "Promoting Hong Kong's Outstanding Innovative Eyewear" to promote Hong Kong's creative eyewear designs and the 3D technology elements involved.

Demand for smart glasses continues to grow in the global market. The new“Smart Eyewear” zone this year answer this rising demand. Hong Kong exhibitor Solos Technology Limited and US exhibitor Zulu Inc. will showcase their latest smart glasses products. The Fair also includes other themed zones, spotlighting a wide variety of products ranging from professional eyewear, accessories, frames, lenses, diagnostic instruments to optometric instruments.

What's more, the fairs will also introduce the "Scan2Match" which enables offline-to-online connections. By using the HKTDC Marketplace App, buyers can scan the dedicated QR codes of exhibitors to bookmark their favourite exhibitors, browse product information and e-floorplan, chat with exhibitors even after the fair to continue the sourcing journey.

