Vida Creek Beach, Dubai's Ultimate Lagoon-Side Staycation Hotel, Has Opened Its Doors

Nestled in the picturesque waterfront of Dubai Creek Harbour, Vida Creek Beach is redefining luxury living. This upscale lifestyle destination, boasting 99 rooms and suites, effortlessly combines modern, carefree elegance with artsy glam in the heart of Dubai's buzzing new destination.

Dubai Creek Harbour, where Vida Creek Beach is located, offers a serene escape from the city's hustle and bustle. The area boasts a vibrant 6km promenade adorned with views of the hotel's private lagoon, providing a delightful backdrop for leisurely strolls, while also being a 20-minute drive from Downtown Dubai and 15 minutes away from Dubai International Airport.

The hotel is a modern architectural masterpiece that overlooks its own private man-made Lagoon, which will open soon. The stunning Lagoon offers guests trendy beach vibes as a state-of-the-art wave system will artificially generate waves like the open water of a beach, while also being an oasis of calm and relaxation.

The hotel's interiors are inspired by the beautiful bronze hues of the sunset reflecting over the Creek, giving it a warm and inviting ambience with nouveau glam vibes. Curated art installations adorn the property, reimagining valuable collector's items and infusing it with a contemporary, transnational character.

Accommodations at Vida Creek Beach cater to all preferences, including Deluxe Rooms, Premier Rooms, and Lagoon Suites. The hotel also boasts a myriad of dining options, ready to tantalise every discerning foodie and palate. The hotel further caters to events, with meeting rooms featuring plenty of natural light, minimalist design, and state-of-the-art audio-visual technology.

For more information visit the website , contact on email, or call +971 4 542 8888.

Opening Offer

Experience the ultimate beachside getaway at Vida Creek Beach by booking your stay between now and November 30th, for stays until December 27th, and enjoy an incredible 15% discount on your stay, plus a delectable complimentary breakfast.

Booking Dates: Until November 30th

Stay Dates: Until December 27th

Offer: 15% discount on stays plus complimentary breakfast

*Click here or call 0097145428888

