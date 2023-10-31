Musk intends to transform X, previously Twitter, into dating platform

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, has revealed his vision to reshape X, formerly known as Twitter, into a dating platform as part of his broader effort to evolve it into an all-encompassing "everything app." This announcement was made during a company-wide meeting at X, commemorating the one-year anniversary of the USD44 billion acquisition by the Musk-led investor group.



According to reports from Business Insider, Musk stated during the meeting that X is on track to become a "fully fledged" dating site by 2024. While this proposal may seem unconventional, it's not the first time Musk has explored the idea of integrating dating app features into the X platform. In May, he responded to a user's suggestion for dating functionality, dubbing it "an interesting idea, maybe jobs too." The idea gained traction in unexpected ways, with some content creators emphasizing the potential societal impact of a dating feature, possibly addressing declining fertility rates in certain regions.



The specifics of Musk's dating app concept for X remain unclear, including the timeline for its development. Musk offered limited details during the company meeting, leaving many questions unanswered. Additionally, Musk indicated that the platform is considering incorporating banking and money transfer services, which would necessitate navigating state-level regulatory approval processes.



It's worth noting that the value of the social media platform X has experienced a decline over the past year, following its acquisition by Musk's investor group and its transition to a private company. These developments signal a new direction for the platform, one that aligns with Musk's ambitious vision of transforming X into a multifaceted platform encompassing various aspects of digital life.

