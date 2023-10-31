Instagram Testing New Feature That Lets You Add Photos And Videos To Other People's Posts

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Oct 31 (Indian Express) – Instagram is testing a new feature that lets users create collaborative carousel posts on the platform, allowing users to add photos and videos to other people's posts.

According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who announced it during a broadcast on the platform, the new feature lets users add an 'Add to post' button in the bottom left corner of the carousel post. Once enabled, users can tap on the button to upload their favourite photos and videos to the post.

However, the original account that posted the carousel must approve them before they are added. It is still unclear if Instagram will increase the current limit of 10 posts max and if each post will show who added the photo or video or if their names will be added like the existing collab posts feature.

Instagram already offers a feature that lets users collaborate with other users on the platform. If you add your followers as a collaborator when creating a post, they will get an option to show that post on their profile as well.

Since the start of the year, Instagram has been constantly adding new collaborative features like the ability to add music to carousels, join creators with an 'Add Yours' sticker and the ability to save reels and photos with friends.

Recently, a report by The Money Mongers suggests that Instagram is in the top list of invasive apps that collect and share user data with third-party services.



The Meta-owned platform also recently came under heavy fire after 33 states including California and New York said that the social media platform repeatedly misled the public and“harnessed powerful and unprecedented technologies to entice, engage, and ultimately ensnare youth and teens”.

