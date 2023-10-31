IRCS to dispatch humanitarian assistance ship to Gaza through Egypt

(MENAFN) The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) announced on Monday its intention to dispatch a humanitarian assistance ship to Gaza through Egypt in the near future.



Pir Hossein Kulivand, who leads the IRCS, mentioned that the vessel will transport aid generously contributed by the Iranian populace. The aid will first arrive in Egypt and then be forwarded to Gaza via the same route.



“So far, a lot of aid from the people has been delivered to the Red Crescent Society,” Kulivand declared, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



The Iranian representative also expressed concern about the sluggish and insufficient delivery of aid to Gaza, emphasizing that the process is moving at an inadequately slow pace, resulting in limited supplies reaching the region.



“So far, perhaps no more than 90 aid trucks from the people have been delivered to Gaza,” Kulivand stated.



Since the commencement of the Israeli aggression against Gaza, the IRCS initiated an aid collection campaign. Subsequently, the Iranian public has generously contributed a significant sum of humanitarian aid funds to the IRCS, with the intent of directing these donations to the embattled Gaza Strip.

MENAFN31102023000045015839ID1107343236