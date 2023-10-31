World Bank warns of commodity price increase amid Middle East conflict

(MENAFN) The World Bank issued a warning on Monday, emphasizing the possibility of "significant increases" in oil and other commodity prices should the Israel-Hamas conflict extend its reach across the Middle East. According to the October 2023 Commodity Markets Outlook report from the Washington-based institution, while commodity markets have responded with relative calm to the ongoing conflict, historical patterns suggest that an intensification of hostilities in the region could severely disrupt commodity supplies.



The report notes that even though Israel and Gaza are not major energy producers, an escalation of the conflict and its expansion to other areas in the region could lead to substantial price hikes in oil and various commodities. Historical precedent indicates that such developments could carry destabilizing implications for the global economy. Moreover, these disturbances could lead to spillovers affecting food prices, potentially exacerbating food insecurity in conflict-afflicted regions both in the Middle East and around the world.



In the event of these disruptions impacting global oil supplies, the World Bank provides scenarios for potential price increases per barrel. In a "small disruption scenario," prices could rise from the 2023 Q4 baseline forecast of USD90 a barrel to approximately USD102. However, in a "large disruption scenario," prices could surge to as high as USD157 a barrel. The report also underscores that such oil supply disruptions can trigger a ripple effect, impacting the prices of other commodities, particularly natural gas, which is even more susceptible to transportation disruptions than oil.



As of the latest update, the Israel-Hamas conflict has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with casualties on both sides. The conflict has claimed the lives of approximately 9,400 people, including Israeli civilians, soldiers, and Americans. The Gaza health ministry, which is under the control of Hamas, reports over 8,000 Palestinian casualties in Gaza and 110 in the West Bank. Additionally, there are concerns for the safety of at least 10 Americans who are believed to be among the 239 individuals held captive by Hamas.



Israel has significantly expanded its ground operations in Gaza over the past weekend, marking a notable escalation in the conflict. The situation continues to be of great concern and is closely monitored by the international community.

