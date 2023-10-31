(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Circularise's MassBalancer now supports ISCC EU for RED II compliance

MassBalancer by Circularise now supports the ISCC EU certification scheme for RED II biofuels compliance.

- Mesbah Sabur, Circularise founderTHE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Circularise has added ISCC EU for RED II compliance as an additional supported framework to the automated record management software, MassBalancer . MassBalancer is a user-friendly, all-in-one platform for managing the record-keeping process required for mass balance certification. MassBalancer already aids in this process for ISCC PLUS - a voluntary certification for bio and recycled content plastics and chemicals. Now MassBalancer can also be used for ISCC EU, the leading certification for RED II biofuels regulation compliance.The number of ISCC certified companies continues to grow to over 200 members (in 2022) with the demand for more sustainable fuels and chemicals increasing. In order for companies to remain compliant with ISCC requirements they must maintain a comprehensive record of sustainable and fossil-based material flows. Yet an improper information management system remains the most common cause of non-conformities in ISCC audits, risking loss of certification and reputation damage for certified businesses.Circularise's software is built based on the ISCC standards and provides a single platform to digitise the proof of sustainability (sustainability declaration) movements, across all of a company's facilities from a single dashboard. Instead of using a complex library of custom-built spreadsheets to maintain the relevant documentation, MassBalancer is used by companies who want complete confidence in a system built to automate manual processes and prevent human error and double-spending.Mesbah Sabur (co-founder of Circularise), explains how MassBalancer is the first step to improving the traceability of certified sustainable materials;“MassBalancer for ISCC EU not only automates manual processes to create a scalable record-keeping software, it also provides an additional guarantee of certified material composition, origin, and carbon footprint. Digitising the movement and processing of proofs of sustainability as they move between companies, provides an additional layer of traceability to the claims made by a proof of sustainability. Allowing companies to improve the integrity of their sustainability claims made through ISCC certification.”This latest major update to the MassBalancer software includes several additional benefits:GHG emissions included: Reporting of the equivalent CO2 emissions is required for biofuels to comply with RED II, therefore this additional information can be added by ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS users.Compliance assistance for ISCC EU: There are several differences in the rules for compliance with ISCC PLUS and ISCC EU, which have been included in the software's logic.Country of origin and feedstock type: These optional material characteristics are now available and can be tracked with MassBalancer.Advanced processes: MassBalancer material conversion processes got an upgrade, and can now support more complex material flows.Mass Balance period reconciliation: MassBalancer assists you in doing the reconciliation between your physical stock and your bookkeeping at the end of the mass balance period.Cross compatibility of ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS: Bookkeeping for both frameworks is fully integrated, and materials can flow from ISCC EU to ISCC PLUS certification as needed.MassBalancer is designed to eliminate the administrative burden of mass balance record management and provide a system that can scale with the ever-growing throughput of certified sustainable materials at companies in the petrochemical sector. Digitisation is set to prepare companies for the mounting requirements for supply chain visibility, improve the credibility of sustainability claims, and mitigate the risks of human error and non-conformities.For more information on the addition of ISCC EU to MassBalancer, visit the biofuels information page of our website.About CirculariseCircularise is a digital product passports and mass balance bookkeeping software provider founded in The Netherlands in 2016. Circularise's software system helps suppliers in chemicals, plastics, battery materials, metals, and other industries to trace materials and share their environmental footprint without risking their sensitive data. By extension, it helps brands to get visibility into their Scope 3 emissions and other metrics, which is aligned with the regulatory push for digital product passports, the SEC's proposed climate risk disclosure rules, and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.For access to updates about Circularise, follow us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our newsletter .Press contact:

Julia Semenko

Circularise

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter

YouTube

Circularise's MassBalancer now supports ISCC EU for RED II compliance