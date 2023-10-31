Anderson Dahlen Integrates Aptean ERP With Automated Storage And Retrieval System For Incredible Results

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MobileManageTM from Progressive Edge seamlessly joins the Made2ManageTM ERP and the Kardex-RemstarTM ASRS to accelerate productivity and eliminate errors.

- Robert SunsdahlMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Anderson Dahlen is a custom stainless steel and specialty alloy manufacturing company located in Ramsey, MN. Their two facilities provide over 220,000 ft2 of production and warehouse capacity. Each day, Anderson Dahlen works with major corporations designing, manufacturing, and managing complex systems to deliver increased productivity to their customers' manufacturing process. They are experts when it comes to improving productivity on the shop floor.So, when it came to an internal project to integrate their ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems) from KardexTM with their Aptean Made2ManageTM ERP system, the solution would have to meet the high standards with which Anderson Dahlen puts into their own systems. Their search ended after a thorough review of MobileManageTM from Progressive Edge.Robert Sunsdahl, Senior ERP System Administrator comments,“Up to this point, we were issuing and receiving products in two separate systems, KardexTM and Made2ManageTM. There were many manual tasks requiring the users to manipulate complex ERP screens.” Sunsdahl continued,“Today, when we receive product through MobileManage, both the ERP and ASRS are updated immediately and a routing label is automatically printed. Then, at the time of picking, we press a button in MobileManageTM to engage the ASRS, and inventory is delivered to the user as needed. Again, both the ERP and ASRS are updated immediately. Very simple, and the users are thrilled.”Kenneth Roy, the President of Progressive Edge explains,“MobileManageTM allowed the integration to fit seamlessly into their ERP workflow and in the customer's opinion, it adds a much more productive interface to the entire inventory control process.” He continued,“The integration is completely contained within the MobileManageTM software, which will have zero-impact on future service packs and hot-fixes from the ERP Vendor.”“We were looking for a solution to improve productivity and eliminate duplicate tasks.” Sunsdahl describes,“What we got was a complete Shop Floor Interface that drastically reduces the time it takes to issue material and receive products into our ERP system. Today our inventory is as close to real-time as it can get, and the errors that go with manually entering data have been virtually eliminated. Progressive Edge made the process seamless, and they continue to help us in our process improvements.”Today, Anderson Dahlen is running live with MobileManageTM and the integration to their ASRS. The solution implemented not only met all of the goals established, it offers many new capabilities that bring productivity to the shop floor. A solution Anderson Dahlen would be proud to offer their own customers.About Anderson DahlenAnderson Dahlen is one of the premier stainless steel and specialty alloy fabricators in the country. Their core business is providing custom contract-manufacturing services to a variety of industries including food, chemical, beverage, and pharmaceutical processing as well as providing parts and sub-assemblies to specialty equipment manufacturers. Anderson Dahlen has been a user of the Aptean Made2MangeTM ERP since before the year 2000 with 72 licensed users. They currently have 325 employees across two facilities.About Progressive Edge, LLC .Since 1999, Progressive Edge has been developing Made2ManageTM Compatible software. MobileManageTM is fully developed and supported through Progressive Edge. Made2ManageTM is a trademark owned exclusively by Aptean, Inc. Progressive Edge is not affiliated with or sponsored by Aptean, Inc., and is not an authorized retailer of, or service provider for the Made2ManageTM product.

