Iranian leader praises UN’s criticism of Israeli government's actions in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The Leader of Iran has praised the UN General Assembly for its recent condemnation of the Israeli government's actions in the Gaza Strip, referring to it as a noteworthy achievement in addressing the Palestinian situation.



During a Cabinet session held on Sunday, Ebrahim Raisi stated, “The positive vote of most member countries for the UN General Assembly’s resolution in condemnation of the Zionist regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza despite all the threats and promises by the global arrogant system was an important achievement.”



In other parts of his statement, Raisi emphasized that the oppressed people of Palestine receive backing from Muslims and individuals worldwide who champion freedom and justice.



“Holding a summit meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is another step toward stopping the Zionist regime’s crimes, which must continue until a final result is obtained,” Iran’s leader continued.



Furthermore, he mentioned that, despite Israel's military efforts to rebuild its damaged reputation with support from U.S. political, media, and security entities, the advantage on the battlefield currently rests with Palestinian fighters and the resistance front.



“The recent move by the Zionist regime to infiltrate Gaza has so far failed and inflicted heavy casualties on Israeli forces, and according to the resistance leaders’ assessment if the move continues, Gaza will undoubtedly turn into a quagmire for the Zionist forces,” the Iranian leader emphasized.



More devastating than its first defeat during the al-Aqsa Storm Operation, the Zionist dictatorship experienced a second setback in recent weeks, he claimed, as Palestinian troops “created a great epic by resisting Israel’s ground onslaught on Gaza.”

