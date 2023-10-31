IIM-I And AKTU To Impart Financial Education To Women In UP

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Oct 31 (KNN) The Indian Institute of Management-Indore (IIM-I) and APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) have joined forces to train UP's women in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and leadership.



Both the institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday, reported TOI.



IIM-I director Professor Himanshu Rai informed that at least two AKTU teachers will be appointed as nodal officers in each district.



“These teachers, preferably of MBA courses, will be trained by IIM-I on how to train women. Thereafter, they will be reaching out to around 100-200 women in their respective districts to transform these women into successful leaders and entrepreneurs,” added Rai.

They will train women who are skilled in chikankari, handicraft, or any other skill but are unaware of the potential they have, the market and the amount of recognition and financial rewards they deserve for their skills.



“Also, both institutes will work on entrepreneurship development and incubation centres,” he said.

