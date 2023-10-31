Ban On Fire Crackers In NCR May Leave 8 Lakh Workers In Sivakasi Jobless

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Oct 31 (KNN) Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi city, the major producer of India's firecrackers is facing tensions since Delhi has imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers until January 1, reported Op India.

Known as the“fireworks capital” of India, Sivakasi has 8,000 firecracker factories which employ around 8 lakh people.

These eight lakh workers in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, who rely on the industry and its affiliated sectors, face a gloomy future this year due to the ban imposed in several states.

The government's refusal to award sales licenses in Karnataka and limitations in the Noida region is harming the business of firecracker manufacturers in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi town.

According to industry players, the blanket ban on firecrackers imposed by the Delhi government has alone led to a 20 per cent demand shortage for Sivakasi manufacturers.

“We are now only producing green firecrackers without using barium nitrate. The ban in Delhi itself has led to a 20 per cent demand shortage for Sivakasi manufacturers,” T Kannan, general secretary of The Indian Fireworks Manufacturers Association (TIFMA) said.

(KNN Bureau)